Tired for dozen of icons on your desktop? Try this simple but powerful and intuitive launcher to organize your shortcuts (applications, documents, links, folders path). Multi-tab categories organization, shortcuts Drag & Drop support, auto-hide function with customizable timings, Skinable, multilanguage with support for non latin languages translations, check for program updates feature, free support forum for bugs report or requests. Version 1.1.4.4 adds new skins, languages, dual monitor support, and 120 DPI screen mode support.