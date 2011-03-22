DJOPAD is a portable text editor based upon the MFC library and written in C++. It doesn't require any kind of installation, won't add any key on your system registry and you can run it from any external support (such as pen-drives). DJOPAD let you export your documents to some of the most used formats like DOC, PDF, ODT and HTML, has a clipboard manager to help you keeping track of all your copy/paste operations, and has spell check support for the english language. DJOPAD is released with a freeware license for both private and commercial purposes.