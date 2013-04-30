PayGo can run your store and more. You can have lots of sites or just one. You can have lots of seats or just one. It's pretty easy-going. If you choose to run PayGo Solo in the cloud, you can access from home or on the road and even when at grandma's house... IF she's hip and on the internet. The Cloud or Not We're not one of those software companies who boss you around and make you do things our way. We're a rare company who allows you to host your PayGo Solo in the cloud or on-premise. Team that with the ability to customize certain aspects of PayGo and you've got a customizable retail solution which can be run locally or in the cloud! iPadable PayGo Solo can also run on an iPad. Is there anything this solution can't do? It's amazing right? Hold your cookies, because you can ALSO run it on an iPad as a guest of your in-store PayGo solution OR you can use it as a stand-alone solution capable of doing business while mobile and then syncing with your store's PayGo whenever you have a solid connection to your host. It's truly cool. Read About Our iPad POS Here. Consignment Central There are a lot of consignment shops popping up all over and PayGo's got great features which help the retailer wanting to track the unique aspects of a consignment transactions. The nice thing is that we don't JUST do consignment... we give you flexibility to have a store which does consignment and many other retail things. (Check out the features below!) The Big Picture Use the PayGo Big Picture to see up to the minute wait ... up to the second information on how your business is doing. See today's sales, what's selling, your margins, what is on order, how things are going at the department level and more. Ring Sales That's what Point of Sale is for right? Well, PayGo does that. It's super easy to search for inventory. You certainly can use a scanner, but we also give you other ways. Also, you can add customers quickly. You can take credit cards and PayGo will also handle gift cards (centralized so any one can be used at any store.) Track Inventory A POS solution needs to track inventory. PayGo SaaS does that. Easy to add, easy to track. Oh, and if you add it at the Denver store, the item is available at all the other stores as fast as you blink. Tracking inventory in PayGo is easy and very powerful. There's more!