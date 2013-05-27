This is a stand alone Excel spreadsheet (no installation required) that will allocate students / delegates efficiently to a set of sessions based on subject choices. The spreadsheet uses VB code to carry out an extensive search for the best possible fit of students to sessions. Once complete each student has a set of timetabled sessions that can easily be mail merged into an individual programme for them. There is also a facility to automatically generate session registers.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|223.69 kB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows 2003 Windows Windows 7 Windows XP Windows Vista