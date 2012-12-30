Random Sampler for Microsoft Excel

By Add-ins.Com |

If you need to sample a set of data, the Random Sampler add-in will quickly and easily obtain the samples for you. The first group of three options is designed for small databases. The second group of three options can handle millions of rows across many worksheets. We ran a test of extracting 8,000 samples from a group of worksheets containing close to three million data rows. The Random Sampler did the task in 30 seconds.
PriceUSD49.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size579.66 kB
Version5.06
Operating System Windows XP Windows 7 Windows Vista Windows
System RequirementsMicrosoft Excel 97-2010.

