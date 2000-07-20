Microsoft Excel 2000 Update REGISTER.ID Security

Eliminates the vulnerability that could be exploited using the worksheet tools of Excel 2000 to do malicious acts, such as deleting and overwriting files without the user's input or verification. This update protects against harmful code that could be executed from a worksheet by disabling the REGISTER.ID function.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size907.67 kB
VersionUpdate
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows NT Windows Windows 95
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/ME/NT/2000, Office 2000

