Eliminates the vulnerability that could be exploited using the worksheet tools of Excel 2000 to do malicious acts, such as deleting and overwriting files without the user's input or verification. This update protects against harmful code that could be executed from a worksheet by disabling the REGISTER.ID function.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|907.67 kB
|Version
|Update
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows NT Windows Windows 95
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000, Office 2000