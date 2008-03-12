ExcelSentry Personal

By Software Security |

ExcelSentry delivers comprehensive and robust security for your Excel spreadsheets. It creates encoded versions of your spreadsheets, providing both Location Security (meaning that only authorized users are able to use your spreadsheet) and Content Security (meaning that your spreadsheet formulas are encrypted so that not even authorized users can edit, copy, or view them). Version 1.3 is available for the first time as as a Personal version (free for non-commercial use).
PriceUSD395
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.56 MB
Version1.3
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 98
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/2000/XP/Vista

