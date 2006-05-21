This spreadsheet is designed specifically for the fabrication shop manager, welding engineer, cost estimator, or those who have responsibility for maintaining cost effective welding. The spreadsheet has 10 different joint configurations to choose from. There is also a sheet to help you calculate wire feed speed and deposition rates based on the length of wire fed for a given period of time. All sheets are capable of converting from English to metric units.
|Price
|USD80
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|344.1 kB
|Version
|1.0.2
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows Me Windows Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/2000/XP, MS Excel 2000 or higher