Rillsoft Project is a powerful software tool for Project Management, it is used for Project Planning, Project Monitoring, Project Controlling, Project Management, Capacity Planning and Optimization of Resource Utilization. Rillsoft Project supported by the sequence and scheduling of any project. The software provides bar chart, network, target / actual comparison for the recording schedule, capacity planning, resource planning and control of the project. In Rillsoft Project a flexible resource management is implemented. Thus, the planning of staff resources in terms of roles, teams and employees is possible. In addition, disposes Rillsoft Project now through a comprehensive capacity planning, materials and machine management. The software product is applicable to the construction project, production planning or management activities.