4D Agenda is a plugin for 4th Dimension for Macintosh & Windows. 4D Agenda allows to visualize Calendar events in a day, week and month view. It's possible to drag events to different locations within the calendar. Create calendars for multiple users and query the Agenda for easy retrieval of events. All views in 4D agenda are printable in full color or black and white. 4D Agenda supports all major languages, like english, french, potuguese, spanish, german, dutch 4D Agenda is compatible with 4th Dimension & 4D Server version 6.7 / 6.8 / 2003 / 2003.1 / 2003.2 for Macintosh OS9 & OSX and Windows 98 up to XP.