Count Your Time collects and analyzes PC usage statistics during the specified time period. All statistics is shown to a user in a convenient and understandable form. Activities are marked with different colors. You may view usage statistics history for all programs or select one to view usage history. To make statistics more visual program lets a user to select between statistics visualization modes. Bar chart and pie chart modes are available. Version 1.8 build 384 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.