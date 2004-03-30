SQ task control system suggests the simplest and the most efficiently applicable technology to control business-processes being accomplished in a company. Being based on one of the most important principle of process management, it allows you to delimit the responsibilities for all the events taking place in the company and to warrant the accomplishing of all the necessary tasks. SQ task control system was developed for simultaneous support of a great number of tasks being accomplished at the same time. It has an intuitive Web-interface and provides you with everything you need to control tasks and business processes in the company, from building simple tasks to plan complex business processes, from searching and grouping tasks to organizing reports. The SQ task control system database and the rules of entering data accessible also through OLE, ADO, or high level languages, such as Visual Basic, C++ or even Microsoft Excel.