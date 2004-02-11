The QuickBooks companion for the trade service industry - adding recurring weekly, biweekly, or zone-based scheduling, tracking job costs, and batch invoicing. Schedule and dispatch services for lawn maintenance, lawn and tree spraying, irrigation, pest control, plumbing, pool maintenance, landscaping, snow removal, and cleaning companies. QXpress integrates with QuickBooks, so you maintain just one customer list, and your initial setup of customer information is as simple as clicking one button. Since scheduling information turns into QuickBooks invoices with a single mouse click, your invoicing procedures will be streamlined to be faster and more accurate - leaving you with time to grow your business. Version 4.0.39 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.