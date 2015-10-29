The Project Management template for Excel is designed as a generic Excel based solution to plan and manage projects. The ability to build the project budget as tasks are identified assists with the requirements for business case project proposals, valuation analysis and securing required project funding. Project dynamics can be altered and performance monitored with earned value analysis throughout the complete project life cycle. The Project Management template for Excel provides the ability to define the project budget as tasks are defined. Project phases, task titles, holidays and other key project parameters can be predefined to accelerate work flow. Task dependencies and timing constraints are taken into account for the automatic calculation of task timing. A project Gantt schedule with daily, weekly or monthly intervals is created automatically with embedded task information. The project status report details overall project progress based on earned value analysis with trends displayed for cost and schedule performance indices. Individual workbooks with task lists for each project participant can be generated and subsequent batch import function used to automate the update of the project progress and status. The Project Management template for Excel is compatible with all versions of Excel for Windows and Excel 2016, 2011 or 2004 for Mac as a cross platform project management solution.