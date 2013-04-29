A presentation system for all purposes. Displays several media types: images (.png .jpg .gif) movies office documents: word, excel, PDF PowerPoint presentations Newstickers with high performance can be integrated. They can show own messages and RSS newsfeeds. All parameters like speed, color, size etc. can be set. A folder import function lets you change content easily. An integrated webserver allows to administrate the presentation from an computer in the network. The intuitive user interface allows to explore all functions. Objects can be placed anywhere on the screen: slideshows for images, documents and movies newsticker for any messages and RSS news analog and digital clock counter: counting up or down, e.g. "x days until product release" dynamic text which can be changed any time background images and text fields rectangles for dividing information background Dynamic text can be used for example to welcome visitors or show the next free counter. Presentations are saved an can be changed quickly.