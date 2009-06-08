Script-Q is the premier teleprompter program for the most demanding professional teleprompting uses. It has many studio teleprompter uses, such as radio, television, and multimedia production; business/government presentations; student audio-visual classes, video-blogging, and videoconferencing. Podcasters are already serving up Web-delivered audio and video content with custom narration supported by Script-Q, and even church choirs have found great success utilizing the Script-Q Prompter Software to help parishioners follow along with songs and hymns. Script-Q Prompter Software (also called teleprompter software or autocue software) has many studio prompter applications, such as radio and television production, business/government presentations, and videoconferencing. Church choirs have also found great success utilizing the Script-Q Prompter Software to help parishioners follow along with songs and hymns. Additionally, new age podcasters are serving up web-delivered audio and video content with custom narration supported by Script-Q Prompter Software.Script-Q is available in three versions in order to suit any application or budget. Script-Q Professional has an extensive feature set and is designed for the most demanding professional applications. It offers dual screen support, importing of WordÃ????? documents, spell checker, or the support of multiple fonts in multiple sizes. If you are an everyday user of teleprompters, this is the version for you. Script-Q Advanced offers all the features of the Basic version plus support for dual screen use. This version is a favorite among our educational clients and small businesses. Script-Q Basic has all the standard features you would expect, a built-in word processor, the ability to import .txt and .rtf files, adjustable screen size, and much more. The Basic version is perfect for the occasional user, teleprompters that can flip the screen using hardware or for budget applications. Version 4.0 has been improved with a revised interface and more streamlined functioning; both the Basic and Advanced versions have been upgraded to offer new features as well, and a third version for professionals has been devised to include the most features of any Script-Q product to date.