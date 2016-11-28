NOTEFILE is a utility which can be used for keeping personal notes information. For example, you can keep people's addresses, phone numbers, e-mail addresses. It is similar to the old Windows CARDFILE program and it can read CRD files created by that program. You can use this program to keep personal notes too, just as you can use NOTEPAD for this purpose. However, by using this program, you can organize your data and access any information you need more easily. Information is stored normally in NTF format. The standard NTF format stores data in compressed binary format. But you can save to and read from TXT files also. You can optionally encrypt your NTF files. NOTEFILE has an integrated phone dialer similar to, but better than the one in CARDFILE. NOTEFILE allows the user to extend its functionality by using Pascal scripting. Scripts stored in a special file can be executed as NOTEFILE menu commands. Another useful feature is the ability to execute single system commands stored as strings in your data file. This program was written mainly to overcome some limitations of CARDFILE. For example, in CARDFILE the size of a card cannot be larger than 12x40 characters including the index line. In NOTEFILE there is no such limitation. The main philosophy behind this program is its simplicity and easiness of use. Note: You can use the full functionality of NOTEFILE even if you do not register.