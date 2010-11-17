Thunder Books is the Comprehensive Contact Management Software supporting multiple import and export formats, it provides a seamless avenue for gathering and sharing contact information. It also provides the means to batch print envelopes and labels quickly and easily.Coupled with the ability to create multiple address books in both personal and business style formats and the capacity to customize field names, the end user will soon discover that the program can be utilized for much more than just storing and printing contact information.Additional features includes birthday reminders, alerts, mapping of addresses, 10 field envelope capacity (both To and From), automatic word and phrase completion, search, and user editable Help.Thunder Books also provides for instant navigation to favorite websites, access to favorite folders and launching of favorite programs.