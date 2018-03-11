E-Z Contact Book

By Dmitri Karshakevich |

Download
Download
E-Z Contact Book is an easy to use yet powerful Windows program to store and manage contact information. You can use it as a business directory, customer database, or a personal contact address/phone/email book. Phone numbers, emails, web pages, faxes, business and home addresses, customer notes - you can maintain all this data in an organized format. You can start sending emails, open web pages and locate addresses in Google Maps in one click. Build-in reminders won't let you forget about birthdays and other important events. The program has a simple, intuitive interface with quick and powerful 'wildcard' search feature. Program features: Import and export data to and from comma-separated (CSV) text files, MS Outlook, Google CSV files, vCard (VCF) files. Backup and restore data. Integration with Google Contacts. Printing of a single card or the entire Contact Book. Reminders of birthdays and other events. Recurring reminders. Printing of mailing envelopes. Export Avery Mail List. Finding contact location in Google Maps.
PriceUSD9.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size5.3 MB
Version4.4.2
Operating System Windows 8 Windows 2003 Windows Windows 10 Windows 7 Windows Server 2008 Windows Vista
System Requirements.NET 4.0 or newer

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All