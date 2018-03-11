E-Z Contact Book is an easy to use yet powerful Windows program to store and manage contact information. You can use it as a business directory, customer database, or a personal contact address/phone/email book. Phone numbers, emails, web pages, faxes, business and home addresses, customer notes - you can maintain all this data in an organized format. You can start sending emails, open web pages and locate addresses in Google Maps in one click. Build-in reminders won't let you forget about birthdays and other important events. The program has a simple, intuitive interface with quick and powerful 'wildcard' search feature. Program features: Import and export data to and from comma-separated (CSV) text files, MS Outlook, Google CSV files, vCard (VCF) files. Backup and restore data. Integration with Google Contacts. Printing of a single card or the entire Contact Book. Reminders of birthdays and other events. Recurring reminders. Printing of mailing envelopes. Export Avery Mail List. Finding contact location in Google Maps.