Quick-Clicks

By Inspired Software |

Download
Download
With 38 powerful intuitive and interactive programs in one Quick Clicks! is the Swiss Army Knife of desktop computing. Large, easy to use buttons replace tiny icons & layers of menus. The help system includes user-controlled movie tutorials that explain each feature. Its the personal organizer/contact manager, but so much more. Powerful "Action" page generates lists, and simplifies calling, e-mailing, and letter writing-even creating envelopes. Its Multimedia Calendar with pop up reminders--plays music, photos, and movies. Organize contacts into groups to create lists for sending e-mail and letters. 256-bit encryption is available for important e-mail, diary, writing, and data. Unique Library stores and organizes music, books, and videos. Quick and easy creation of polished multimedia presentations. The program also has Smart Shopping Lists, TV Scheduling, Inspirations & Diary. Organize & launch Web favorites with bold graphical buttons.
PriceUSD39.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size77.08 MB
Version3
Operating System Windows NT Windows 98 Windows Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows Me
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All