Sticky notes program to keep information on the computer desktop. Friendly user interface lets you start using this free sticky note program within minutes. You can create, edit and print electronic sticky notes using different fonts, colors (support *.rtf format ); modify sticky note settings; automatically save sticky notes; create virtual sticky notes with different priorities, lock sticky notes.
LicenseFree
File Size1.01 MB
Version4
Operating System Windows 95 Windows XP Windows Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows 98 Windows NT
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, Internet Explorer 5.0 or higher

