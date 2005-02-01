Relationship Intelligence for Outlook

Visualize your Outlook contacts like never before. Relationship Intelligence automatically identifies every contact in your Outlook Inbox or Sent Mail and organizes them by geography, industry, company, company size, or revenue. The Relationship Intelligence information agent will also automatically search the Web for relevant information about each contact such as job title, and keep these up-to-date so you don t have to. Very powerful tool for business professionals who are trying to leverage their contact network.
PriceUSD34.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size380 kB
Version2.0
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP, Microsoft Outlook 2000

