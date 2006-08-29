Delicious Address Book

By Angelic Software |

Download
Download
Failed to find your best friend's phone number? Lost your partner's email? Tired of searching the bulky address book on your table? Try Delicious Address Book. It's a program with user-friendly interface that will help you to start a new life. All the names, addresses and phone numbers will now be stored in a convenient form, so you'll find the necessary contact in just seconds.
PriceUSD19.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size2.98 MB
Version1.3 build 3300
Operating System Windows 98 Windows XP Windows Windows Me Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All