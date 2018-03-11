Classic Launcher 2 2018 easy to use, stylish and offers higher performance.A new clean and perfect user interface design which gives user to easy and better interactive control experience. It provides more wonderful and useful features and various brand-new icons which enhance your phone with different styles.Incredibly faster & smarter:Classic Launcher 2 2018 provides users extremely fast and smarter handling experience with simple, smooth interface.Elegant look:It is most stylish launcher because it unique clean design.Personalization:Classic Launcher 2 2018 provides you very efficient and quick personalize experience with our different type of settings. we are providing more than 15 colors which are dominant, more muted, fancy mixing warm and cooler colors to provide your phone an elegant look.Customize Screen:You can customize screen by long pressing on icons which provides change app of icon.Easier Access Feature:It provides you very easier way to access all apps by swipe right, where you can get full app information, uninstall app.Weather & Music PlayerClassic Launcher 2 2018 provide weather and music player on your more screen.KEY FEATURES- You can customize icons by long press on it.- View all apps installed in mobile by just swipe right.- Many Color available for customizing background color.- Smooth and clean UI.- Uninstall app by just long press on app in app list.Classic Launcher 2 2018 is highly customizable, fast and easy to use launcher for Android. This app provides you various customization features which will change your android phone complete look. Say goodbye to the old launchers and adopt a brand new, Classic Launcher 2 2018 for better experience.If you are enjoying our classiclauncher 2018 please take a moment to rate our app.