No advertisement in this app. No AdsTry the circuit launcher 2017 now. Best 2017 app launcher for android.This is one of the new 2017 themes that is a mobile theme changer with futuristic UI.Try one of the top themes 2017: Circuit Launcher 2017! Give your phone a completely new design with one of the 2017 best themes that also has amazing 2017 holographic UI.Circuit launcher easy to use, stylish and offers higher performance. It stylized your phone's home screen in style of electric circuit or futuristic user interface which gives a next generation launcher or virtual theme to your android phone.A new clean and perfect user interface design which gives user to easy and better interactive control experience. It provides more wonderful and useful features and various color themes which enhance your phone with different styles.This is one of the most popular launchers for Android.Install a 2017 new launcher circuit launcher app.Incredibly faster & smarter:Circuit Launcher provides users extremely fast and smarter handling experience with simple and smooth user interface.Elegant look:It is most stylish launcher because it provides 6 unique & beautiful mobile color themes for the users, we have created themes for you with lots of love and passion so that users can give new, fresh, ultimate and virtual look to their phones every day.Personalize your icons -:You can personalize phone by long pressing on it, you can change app whatever you like most.Easier Access Feature:It provides you very easier way to access all apps by just left swipe where you can get full app information, uninstall app and app information.Widgets:Clock, weather information and battery widget is available in circuit launcher.KEY FEATURES- Circuit launcher provides 6 unique and wonderful color themes.- You can change app by long press on it.- View all apps installed in mobile by just left swipe.- Smooth and clean UI.- Easy to change themes.- Easy to enable or disable animations.- Replace tile app with another app appear on home screen by long press on tile.- Smoother and faster animations.- Uninstall app by just long press on app in app list.Circuit Launcher is fast and easy to use launcher for Android which is styled similar to virtual UI or next generation UI. This app provides you various customization features which will change your android phone to a complete look of electric circuit. Say goodbye to the old launcher and adopt a brand new circuitlauncher for better experience.Circuit Launcher 2017 is one of the best free launchers for Android. With each latest version be bring improvements making this a top choice for the circuit launchers 2018!