This is our latest release: love launcher emoji theme! Install love launcher theme and enjoy your favorite emoji style and sweet Android.love (icon packs) (theme) have emoji wallpapers, love app icons, and sweet digital effect. This love launcher theme is specially designed for emoji people who love sweet theme.Want to make your phone stylish? Come and download the love theme, love can be used for different IM apps, like Instagram, Messenger, BeeTalk, Facebook Lite and so on.love is also compatible with different brands of phones like Samsung (Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy J7, Samsung Galaxy Note8), Huawei (Huawei P9, Huawei P8, Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 8, Huawei Honor 8), Sony (Sony Xperia Z5, Sony Xperia Z4, Sony Xperia Z3, Sony Xperia XZ) and HTC (HTC 10, HTC One A9, HTC One X9, HTC Desire 10 Pro). love launcher theme is designed to let you enjoy emoji feeling, a faster and smoother mobile and sweet operating experience.How to apply love launcher theme?Note: This theme supports our launcher (icon packs) only.1) Download love theme, tap the INSTALL button.2) Download our launcher (icon packs) from Google Play Store. If you already have it installed, please tap the APPLY button directly.Why our launcher?Different launcher (icon packs) themesCool and colorful themes are provided. Find different theme categories, including tech, skull, love, cool, crystal (krystal), sweet, golden, emoji, pink, skull, neon, shiny and many more.Customized WallpapersWe offer you wallpapers of sweet style, so you could enjoy a full experience of your chosen emoji theme. More sweet, skull, dark, puppy, pink, neon styles will be available in the future.Personalized LockerWe offer a smart locker to protect your phone and personalized emoji sweet lock screen per your preference, making your phone look amazing every time you flip it on.DIY ThemesCreate your own DIY themes! Share sweet love themes, emoji wallpapers and app icons with your friends. Give them a surprise!Animated EffectMake your phone unique with all sorts of cool emoji animated effects.