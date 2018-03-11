Want an IOS Lock Screen style on your android device? This is the best Phone X Lock Screen application for android. You will get the cool IOS 11 lock screen to make your device look stylish.This is new amazing version of iOS Lock Screen style!Best features:- Super cool iOS 11 lock screens for your android- Works on most of the android phones- Fully customizable lock screen- Password protection facility available- A lot of screens to select from- You can set your personalized image or photo from gallery- Small size applicationWhen you open the application there you will see a few settings which will allow you to customize the locker of your android phone. Very easy user interface will help you to customize the application.With the main options you can activate and deactivate the iOS 11 lock screen. You can turn it on whenever you need and again can turn it off from here. You can get the notifications right on your lock screen in the similar way that is available in the Phone X locker. You can open notifications from your lock screen.Also once you activate the iOS X lock screen style, you will have access to control center on the top of screen. You can control a lot of things here, like flashlight, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, settings, brightness and a lot more.The app features a lot of other varieties of the lock screen similar to that of the IOS 11 locker. You can select any one out of them under the option 'Change Lock Screen'. You can also set a pin here, which is asked every time you unlock your phone and this will increase the privacy of your phone. You can activate and deactivate the pin protection with the security options in the app.For further more customization you can select various notifications style, fonts, time format, wallpaper and a lot more to make your android unlock screen look smarter and cool like the Phone X lock screen!Download the best Phone X Lock Screen style application for android and make your device look state-of-the-art.