Introducing Squircle Lines WhiteBased on minimal design of squircle modern lines to get a new feeling to you Android homescreenColor HEX Used#FFFFFFFEATURES- Includes 3.000+ Icons and counting- Hight Definition XXHDPI 192x192 Icons Resolution- Compatible whit 20+ Launchers- Supports Dynamic Calendars- Material Design Theme Dashboard to apply theme , view request icons and contact us- Icons masking to theme your unthemed iconsOFFICIAL LAUNCHERS COMPATIBLE- Action Launcher- ADW / ADW Ex Launcher- Apex Launcher- Atom Launcher- Aviate Launcher- Cyanogenmod Theme Engine- Go Launcher- Holo / Holo ICS Launcher- KK Launcher- LG Home (Except LG G5 Android 7.0)- Lucid Launcher- Mini Launcher- Next Launcher- Nova Launcher (RECOMMENDED)- S Launcher- Smart / Smart Pro Launcher- Solo Launcher- TSF Launcher- Unicon Pro LauncherMANUAL APPLY LAUNCHERS- Arrow Launcher- Asus Launcher- Blackberry Launcher- Epic Launcher- Inspire Launcher- iTop Launcher- L Launcher- Nemus Launcher- Nine Launcher- One Plus Launcher- Themer- Xperia Home- Doodol Home- And Probably MoreNOTES- You should have a custom launcher installed like one of them listed below to use this theme / icon pack.- You can also apply this theme / icon pack from the respective launcher's theme / icon settings.- Do consider rate and review my themes / icon packs if you like them.- There is an icon missed? So , instead of rating badly , feel free to check and use the "Icon Request section of the dashboard ; i will try do make it as fast possible.- This app has TapCore SDK integrated , this is why the icon pack have many PERMISSIONS , no ads will be displayed in the app , for more info what it is read the privacy policy.Regarding Contains AdsThe theme dashboard has links to my other icon packs on play store and as per google guidelines, those are to be treated as advertisements. Hence you see the tag that the icon pack contains ads. Rest assured you won't find any banner or other types of advertisements in the theme dashboard except the links to my other icon packs.FOLLOW MEFacebok : https://www.facebook.com/LohignoGOT ANY ISSUES?Please mail me at : lohigno@gmail.comEXTRA CREDIT- Credits to Dani Mahardhika for Candybar Icon Pack Dashboard application.- Freepik.com & Flaticon.com for royalty free vector design.Android is trademark of Google LLC.