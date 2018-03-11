Introducing "Dark White AMOLED"Based on newest style with smooth and squircle icons to feel like Miui 9 , it makes your Android more beautyColors Used#FFFFFF#000000Greyscale VariantsFEATURES- Includes 1.500+ Icons and counting- Hight Definition XXHDPI 192x192 Icons Resolution- Compatible whit 20+ Launchers- Supports Dynamic Calendars- Material Design Theme Dashboard to apply theme , view request icons and contact us- Icons masking to theme your unthemed iconsOFFICIAL LAUNCHERS COMPATIBLE- Action Launcher- ADW / ADW Ex Launcher- Apex Launcher- Atom Launcher- Aviate Launcher- Cyanogenmod Theme Engine- Go Launcher- Holo / Holo ICS Launcher- KK Launcher- LG Home (Except LG G5 Android 7.0)- Lucid Launcher- Mini Launcher- Next Launcher- Nova Launcher (RECOMMENDED)- S Launcher- Smart / Smart Pro Launcher- Solo Launcher- TSF Launcher- Unicon Pro LauncherMANUAL APPLY LAUNCHERS- Arrow Launcher- Asus Launcher- Blackberry Launcher- Epic Launcher- Inspire Launcher- iTop Launcher- L Launcher- Nemus Launcher- Nine Launcher- One Plus Launcher- Themer- Xperia Home- Doodol Home- And Probably MoreNOTES- You should have a custom launcher installed like one of them listed below to use this theme / icon pack.- You can also apply this theme / icon pack from the respective launcher's theme / icon settings.- Do consider rate and review my themes / icon packs if you like them.- There is an icon missed? So , instead of rating badly , feel free to check and use the "Icon Request section of the dashboard ; i will try do make it as fast possible.- This app has TapCore SDK integrated , this is why the icon pack have many PERMISSIONS , no ads will be displayed in the app , for more info what it is read the privacy policy.FOLLOW MEFacebok : https://www.facebook.com/LohignoGOT ANY ISSUES?Please mail me at : lohigno@gmail.comEXTRA CREDIT- Credits to Jahir Fiquitiva & Allan Wang for the dashboard application.- Freepik.com & Flaticon.com for royalty free vector design.Android is trademark of Google LLC.