do you love Kitty, anime, Kawaii Theme or games? this app is for youKitty lock screen let you choose your favorite Kawaii inspired wallpaper and set as a background Kawaii Theme on your android device like your phone or tablet.Kitty Lock Screen is an extremely Secure Screen Locker via pin code or password to enhance the security of your phone Kitty Theme. It is beautiful, secure and customizable.Awesome Kawaii Kitty lock screen application for free that the best screen lock OS 10 app for Android. Many customKitty wallpapers to choose.Key Features:- Simulate the best iPhone 7 / iOS10 Lock screen;- Show Unread SMS/Missed Call counter on screen locker- Show new Notification information on Kitty Theme lock screen- Multiple Kawaii Kitty HD Wallpaper or choose your own wallpaper from gallery- Set Passcode to lock the screen- Simple and clean design.- Slide To Unlock ( you can edit slide text easy )- Unlock sound ,vibration.- Simulate OS keyboard password.- 12-Hour and 24-Hour format- Control Center, Music ControlThere are features of our lock screen application:* Well-designed wallpaper themesWonderful wallpaper Kitty themes to redecorate your Android devices. We have provided many themes of high-resolution wallpapers, especially peak-to-peak wallpapers. And you can change different live wallpaper themes from the bet.* DIY lock screen editor- Custom Wallpapers: Choose an image from your own photo gallery to create wallpapers.- Custom Photo Passcode: Just select the photo from the album and make a custom code screen.- Classic iPhone Passcode: Easy to get a clean and beautiful access code page with lock screen.- Hand Lock Lock Screen: You can customize your own access code interface.* Easy notificationReduce the number of times you need to unlock your phone with notifications at a glance.----------- FAQ ---------1) How to avoid dual screen lock?Go to the PIP lock screen home page - "Setup" - "Disable System Lockout".2) Why does the system lock always start before the PIP lock screen when I restart my device?Please disable system lock to avoid this problem. Go to the PIP lock screen home page - "Setup" - "Disable System Lockout".How do I unlock my device if I forget the password?Connect your device to your computer with a USB cable and reinstall the PIP lock screen to the default value when you forget the password.4) How do I see the notification of other applications on the lock screen?Access the PIP lock screen home page - Setting - Notification - Application selection - Enable applications for which you want to view notifications. If the problem can not be resolved after the steps above, try restarting your deviceWhat permissions do we need and why?-Photos / Media / Files: personalize your wallpapers and shortcut to take pictures-Information about the Wi-Fi connection: daily updates of the wallpapers-Phone / Location: displays calls and messages on your lock screen