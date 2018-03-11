"Live Wallpapers Christmas"Live Wallpapers Christmas - animated screensaver with beautiful Christmas decorations: snowfall (2D and 3D snowflakes), Christmas bells, snowflakes and much more. If it's not snowing outside it will surely snow on your android phone screen with this beautiful and free Live Wallpapers Christmas. It also has parallax (3D) effects and magic touch (beautiful animations when you touch the screen).You can also add one of many beautiful clocks to your home screen!You can also add your name, the name of the one you love or any other text you want to the screen! Choose between lots of fonts, text colors, patterns (roses, hearts, rain drops, stars, stones, etc.), sizes, positions and have fun customizing what you write!How do I enable it?This is very easy. Even a snowflake can do it! Run the app and just press "Apply" button and on the next page click "Set Wallpaper". Live wallpaper has been activated and snowflake stars are already flying on your screen.Or if the above doesn't work you can also try to do this: Home -> Menu -> Wallpapers -> Live Wallpapers -> Select "Live Wallpapers Christmas" from the list.What can it do?You can change the color of the wallpaper by selecting one under "2. Select Background"You can add a clock to your screen.It has 3D/4D (parallax) and magic touch effects.The snowflakes also change their shape.Snow stars change their shape when clicking them.Fully optimized app to run on almost all android devices and to keep the image crisp and realistic.It just looks great!The app is suited for everyone and free to use.Contains snowflakes on screen.After unlock, the screen will treat you with a stunning background with colorful snow stars. If you like the app you can also give us a high rating to reward our work!Feel free to comment! Suggestions and feedback are highly appreciated.If the app stops running, or it crashes, or causes any kind of trouble please don't be too harsh. Write us at virtualappsmakers@gmail.com describing the problem or when sending the report state what happened. It will get fixed as soon as possible.You can check our other fun apps and free live wallpapers:1. Rose live wallpaper2. Live wallpapers for girls3. Spring Petals Live Wallpaper4. Golden shine live wallpaper5. Dragon Fire Live Wallpaper6. Cute Fluffy Live Wallpaper7. Real butterflies on screen8. Ocean HD Live WallpaperAnd many others!Phone x Mock-up created by Virgil Pana. You can follow his work on: httpsdribbble.comvirgilpana