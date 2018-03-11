Theme Android Oreo Dark LG G5 V20 G6 V30

By WSTeams |

Download
Download
Note:- This theme is full support LG G6 and LG V20 & LG G5 Nougat- If you use the V30. To make theme compabtility with LG V30 phone, please do following step:+ Download patch apk from https://goo.gl/McAATS+ Install the apk.+ Go to Theme manager in Settings, choose Android O Dark and apply theme.Feedback to me if you have problem or bugs in my group with screenshots:Google plus: https://plus.google.com/communities/111709234518916948036Email : thanhbinh10692@gmail.com
PriceUSD1.49
LicensePurchase
Version1.21
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All