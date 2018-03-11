Note:- This theme is full support LG G6 and LG V20 & LG G5 Nougat- If you use the V30. To make theme compabtility with LG V30 phone, please do following step:+ Download patch apk from https://goo.gl/McAATS+ Install the apk.+ Go to Theme manager in Settings, choose Android O Dark and apply theme.Feedback to me if you have problem or bugs in my group with screenshots:Google plus: https://plus.google.com/communities/111709234518916948036Email : thanhbinh10692@gmail.com