Classic candy look with five beautiful colors throughout the theme built for the LG V20 and LG G5. All the apps have a little different color hints. All of the icons are Custom. Simply apply this theme in the chooser and enjoy the darker side of life with a rainbow of colors.~This theme will only work on the LG V20 and G5. The G5 is a new addition. You must be updated to android 7.0 to use this with the theme store. Carrier does not matter. Will not work on any other LG devices and no refunds will be given if you download it to a different device and it does not work**NO ROOT REQUIRED**Best method to apply. Apply stock theme first, install theme. Apply new theme and benefit.If you are already on this theme and having difficulties, please follow these instructions.- apply stock theme- delete current theme- download new version- apply theme****Some items cannot be changed, LG has defined what can and cannot be themed. Example: the orange notification bubble and number inside. THIS cannot be changed. There are other items such as the drop down notifications cards are stuck white****Themed apps:~Framework~LG Alarm Clock~LG Backup~LG Browser (Carrier specific)~LG Calendar~LG Camera~LG Contacts~LG Easy home launcher~LG Email~LG File Manager~LG FM Radio~LG Gallery~LG Hifi recorder~LG Home Launcher~LG Messages (Carrier specific)~LG Music~LG Phone~LG Keyboard~LG InCall UI~LG Quick Memo~LG Quick Remote~LG Quick Voice Plus~LG Settings~LG Smart Share Cloud~LG SystemUI~LG TV app (Carrier specific)~LG Update Centre~LG Voice Recorder~LG Weather