This is what happens when you take Pixel Ui, add in a dash of Material Design and encrust it in darkness. I give you PixTerial theme. This theme is essentially a dark Pixel theme with a few extra elements and animations, with pixel inspired iconography with a squircle twist to give a truly unique look and feel.This theme also has support for "Theme ready" app support. What that means is that LG has a restriction on how apps can be supported and I've modified some third party apps to allow them to be themed. What you will need to do is find them in my LG Themes Collection on Google plus which can be found at the bottom of this app under the subheading "Developer", visit Web page. Look for posts referring to theme ready apps and then all you have to do is install those apps and then apply this theme and the theme ready apps will now be themed. If you're using default stock theme or any other theme they will not be affected. There is no impact on your device performance. All that has been done is I've allowed these applications to be themable via LG Themes!***Please note that when updating you need to reapply the theme after the update has been installed***This is a custom built theme for the LG V20 device ONLY that is meant for all users with no root required!!! You can apply the theme by going to settings, themes and selecting this theme from the selections available!There are 30 different apps themed~~~This theme is only for the LG V320 Please note that refunds will not be given for installations on non LG V20 devices.~~~Please keep in mind that this is only for LG System apps and does not support third party apps. If you wish to have third party apps themed you will need to use alternative methods.Stock LG launcher is recommended for best results! Third party launchers may present issues with applying the icons. I highly recommend following my LG collection on google plus for instructions on how to apply the alternate icons I am using in the home screen shot. These are available via my google plus and also instructions for doing so. This also includes the app drawer icon. If yours isn't showing themed then you need to take a look at my theme collection for instructions.Themed apps:~Framework~LG Alarm Clock~LG Backup~LG Browser (Carrier specific - note that some carriers removed this app)~LG Calendar~LG Calculator (you will need to install the specific version found in my Google Plus LG themes collection)~LG Camera~LG Contacts~LG Easy home launcher~LG Email~LG File Manager~LG FM Radio~LG Gallery~LG Hifi recorder~LG Home Launcher~LG Messages (carrier specific also. Most carriers have replaced this with Android messages which cannot be themed. Sorry!)~LG Music~LG Phone~LG Keyboard~LG InCall UI~LG Quick Memo~LG Quick Voice Plus~LG Settings~LG Smart Share Cloud~LG SystemUI~LG TV app (carrier specific)~LG Update Center~LG Voice Recorder~LG WeatherIf you experience any issues please contact me directly instead of rating poorly and I will do my best to assist you with your issue. I am often very quick to reply to users who have questions or may experience issues. User satisfaction is of the utmost importance to me so help me help you!I cannot offer support to users who are using heavily modified systems as some elements may be beyond my control and the author of said modifications may have compromised the stability and integrity of the system.