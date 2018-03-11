Please take a minute or two and read this. There are a few things that will help you out if you're lost or confused on a couple things.This is Echo. What make this theme unique is that it the first and original theme to truly invert the stock ui while retaining features no other theme can do. Echo is all about choice. As the user you should be able to choose if your icons have the default icon frame background or not. You should be able to choose if your navigation bar is white or black... Personally white isn't my thing for this theme but hey it's there if you want! Please don't rate me 1 star and send me a silly message if your navbar is white when you apply this! It may be white if you have it set to be white in settings! As I said it's all about choice so you can set it how you like!The calendar and clock icons are dynamic in this theme too! And the setting icons will retain the colorful backgrounds they were meant to have! No other theme out there can even come close to giving these to you in such a beautifully inverted style. There are also subtle changes where I felt a few things could be improved from the default light theme.This theme is meant to run at high resolution only. I do not support lower resolutions and it is not recommended to set it below QHD! This theme is only compatible with UX 6 or UX 6+. Unfortunately I will not be making a UX 5 version of this theme for those wondering as there are too many things that cannot be done on it.***Please note that when updating you need to reapply the theme after the update has been installed***This is a custom built theme for the LG V 30 and G6 device ONLY that is meant for all users with no root required!!! You can apply the theme by going to settings, themes and selecting this theme from the selections available!There are 30 different apps themed~~~This theme is only for the LG V30 and G6 Please note that refunds will not be given for installations on non LG V30 or G6 devices.~~~Please keep in mind that this is only for LG System apps and does not support third party apps. If you wish to have third party apps themed you will need to use alternative methods.Stock LG launcher is recommended for best results! Third party launchers may present issues with applying the icons. I highly recommend following my LG collection on google plus for instructions on how to apply the alternate icons I am using in the home screen shot. These are available via my google plus and also instructions for doing so. This also includes the app drawer icon. If yours isn't showing themed then you need to take a look at my theme collection for instructions.Themed apps:~Framework~LG Alarm Clock~LG Backup~LG Browser (Carrier specific - note that some carriers removed this app)~LG Calendar~LG Camera~LG Contacts~LG Easy home launcher~LG Email~LG File Manager~LG FM Radio~LG Gallery~LG Hifi recorder~LG Home Launcher~LG Messages (carrier specific also. Most carriers have replaced this with Android messages which cannot be themed. Sorry!)~LG Music~LG Phone~LG Keyboard~LG InCall UI~LG Quick Memo~LG Quick Voice Plus~LG Settings~LG Smart Share Cloud~LG SystemUI~LG TV app (carrier specific)~LG Update Center~LG Voice Recorder~LG WeatherIf you experience any issues please contact me directly instead of rating poorly and I will do my best to assist you with your issue. I am often very quick to reply to users who have questions or may experience issues. User satisfaction is of the utmost importance to me so help me help you!I cannot offer support to users who are using heavily modified systems as some elements may be beyond my control and the author of said modifications may have compromised the stability and integrity of the system.