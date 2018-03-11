Please take 30 seconds and read this. There are a few things that will help you out if you're lost or confused on a couple things.This is G Theme 2. You know what the G is for and that is what the backbone of this is. What you will find is the high standards and attention to the small details that you have come to expect from my designs. I have integrated some very familiar and comfortable elements and added some bright and colorful flare to really make it pop! This is the third chapter in the G Theme series.G Theme 2 is absolutely gorgeous. It is pixel perfection with vectored iconography with all the little details you've been wanting in a theme. You can stop looking for that one theme, it is here.G Theme 2 brings you crisp and clean and redesigned icons, stunning animated check and radio selectors overhauled from the ground up featuring an original design that flourishes, as well as the retraction of it. The settings icons features long shadows and the keyboard has been reconstructed to replicate the new dark G board style with boarders and more!!!***Please note that when updating you need to reapply the theme after the update has been installed***This is a custom built theme for the LG V 20 and G5 device ONLY that is meant for all users with no root required!!! You can apply the theme by going to settings, themes and selecting this theme from the selections available!There are 30 different apps themed~~~This theme is only for the LG V20 and G5 Please note that refunds will not be given for installations on non LG V20 or G5 devices.~~~Please keep in mind that this is only for LG System apps and does not support third party apps. If you wish to have third party apps themed you will need to use alternative methods.Stock LG launcher is recommended for best results! Third party launchers may present issues with applying the icons. I highly recommend following my LG collection on google plus for instructions on how to apply the alternate icons I am using in the home screen shot. These are available via my google plus and also instructions for doing so. This also includes the app drawer icon. If yours isn't showing themed then you need to take a look at my theme collection for instructions.Themed apps:~Framework~LG Alarm Clock~LG Backup~LG Browser (Carrier specific - note that some carriers removed this app)~LG Calendar~LG Camera~LG Contacts~LG Easy home launcher~LG Email~LG File Manager~LG FM Radio~LG Gallery~LG Hifi recorder~LG Home Launcher~LG Messages (carrier specific also. Most carriers have replaced this with Android messages which cannot be themed. Sorry!)~LG Music~LG Phone~LG Keyboard~LG InCall UI~LG Quick Memo~LG Quick Voice Plus~LG Settings~LG Smart Share Cloud~LG SystemUI~LG TV app (carrier specific)~LG Update Center~LG Voice Recorder~LG WeatherIf you experience any issues please contact me directly instead of rating poorly and I will do my best to assist you with your issue. I am often very quick to reply to users who have questions or may experience issues. User satisfaction is of the utmost importance to me so help me help you!I cannot offer support to users who are using heavily modified systems as some elements may be beyond my control and the author of said modifications may have compromised the stability and integrity of the system.