G6 UX 6.0 LGHome Theme for LG G6 G5 G4 G3 V20 K10

By N.A DEV |

Download
Download
UX 6.0 G6 is a theme to be applied on LG device, it is compatible with most LG stock ROMs and LG stock based Custom ROMs theme engine, including:- LG G series LG G6/LG G5/LG G4/LG G3/LG G2- LG V series LG V30/LG V20/LG V10- LG K seriesTheme Features- G6 UX 6.0 style app icons and system ui- UX 6.0 Weather widget for both LG Home, Home&app drawer app and LG EasyHome- Home screen and Lock Screen Wallpaper- Live Calendar icon(G2 / G3 / G4)- Icon background(may not working on LG G2 G3)- No root required!- can work without setting LGHome as your default Launcher(G5/V20/G6)!- System UI themed(requires Android 7.0 Nougat and up)- Alarm Clock app themed- LG Backup app and LG Backup Launcher themed- Browser Clock app themed- Calendar app themed- Camera app themed- Contacts and icecontacts app themed- Email app themed- File manager app themed- FM Radio app themed- Gallery app themed- Hifi recorder app themed- LG IME Keyboard app themed- Messaging app themed- Music app themed- Phone, LG telecom and incallui app themed- Phone management app themed- QMemo+ app themed- QRemote app themed- QVoicePlus app themed- Settings app themed- Spring Clean app themed- Smart Share Cloud app themed- Tasks app themed- TDMB app themed- RCS Call app themed- Voice Recorder app themed- Weather app themedInstallation1. LG Home&app drawer(old): Go To your app drawer, press Menu button, click Home screen settings and select G6 UX 6.0 theme.2. LG Home(new): Long Press Home screen, click Theme and select G6 UX 6.0 theme.3. System Settings - Display - Theme - Select this theme4. Restart your device if theme isn't working properly.*LG G2 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG G3 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG G4 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG G5 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG G6 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG V10 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG V20 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG is a registered trademark of LG Electronics, Inc.
PriceUSD1.49
LicensePurchase
Version1.51
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All