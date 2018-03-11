It's back and this time for you LG V30 & G6 by popular demand!!!Enter the world of Dark Aosp and truly bring your device to life with this stunning theme!This is a custom built theme for the LG V30 (7.0 Nougat) or LG G6 device that is meant for all users with no root required!!! You can apply the theme by going to settings, themes and selecting this theme from the selections available!There are 30 different overlays (apps) themed and the icons for them as well as the icon back for non themed apps.~~~This theme is only for the LG V30 (7.0 Nougat) or LG G6. Please note that refunds will not be given for installations on non LG V30 (7.0 Nougat) or LG G6 devices.~~~This is a dark Aosp style theme for The LG system apps. You will find an incredibly refreshing crisp, clean look with a familiar material tone and icons that resemble a flagship device to enhance your user experience. You can expect to see dark tones with subtle dark material accents throughout and some fun icons to accompany them. Please keep in mind that this is only for LG System apps and does not support third party apps. If you wish to have third party apps themed you will need to use alternative methods.Stock LG launcher is recommended for best results! Third party launchers may present issues with applying the icons.*** Note that this theme is meant for High Resolution only!!! If you have lowered your resolution on your V30 to Medium or low this may effect the quality of the theme! I do not support lower resolutions!!!***Themed apps:~Framework~LG Alarm Clock~LG Backup~LG Browser (Carrier specific - note that some carriers removed this app)~LG Calendar~LG Camera~LG Contacts~LG Easy home launcher~LG Email~LG File Manager~LG FM Radio~LG Gallery~LG Hifi recorder~LG Home Launcher~LG Messages~LG Music~LG Phone~LG Keyboard~LG InCall UI~LG Quick Memo~LG Quick Voice Plus~LG Settings~LG Smart Share Cloud~LG SystemUI~LG TV app (carrier specific)~LG Update Center~LG Voice Recorder~LG WeatherIf you experience any issues please contact me directly instead of rating poorly and I will do my best to assist you with your issue. I am often very quick to reply to users who have questions or may experience issues. User satisfaction is of the utmost importance to me so help me help you!I cannot offer support to users who are using heavily modified systems as some elements may be beyond my control and the author of said modifications may have compromised the stability and integrity of the system.