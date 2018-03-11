Space is a dark theme to be applied on LG device, it is compatible with most LG stock ROMs and LG stock based Custom ROMs theme engine, including:- LG G series LG G6/LG G5/LG G4/LG G3/LG G2- LG V series LG V30/LG V20/LG V10- LG K series LG K10Theme Features- App icons and icon background(icon background not working on LG G4)- Weather widget for both LG Home, Home&app drawer app and LG EasyHome- Home screen and Lock Screen Wallpaper- live calendar icon for LG G2/LG G3/LG G4- No root required!- can work without setting LGHome as your default Launcher(G5/V20/G6)!For Android 7.0+- System UI themed- Alarm Clock app themed- LG Backup app and LG Backup Launcher themed- Browser Clock app themed- Calendar app themed- Camera app themed- Contacts and icecontacts app themed- Email app themed- File manager app themed- FM Radio app themed- Gallery app themed- Hifi recorder app themed- LG IME Keyboard app themed- Messaging app themed- Music app themed- Phone, LG telecom and incallui app themed- Phone management app themed- QMemo+ app themed- QRemote app themed- QVoicePlus app themed- Settings app themed- Spring Clean app themed- Smart Share Cloud app themed- Tasks app themed- TDMB app themed- RCS Call app themed- Voice Recorder app themed- Weather app themedInstallation1. LG Home&app drawer(old): Go To your app drawer, press Menu button, click Home screen settings and select this theme.2. LG Home(new): Long Press Home screen, click Theme and select this theme.3. System Settings - Display - Theme - Select this theme4. Restart your device if theme isn't working properly.*LG G2 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG G3 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG G4 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG G5 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG G6 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG V10 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG V20 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG K10 is an Android smartphone developed by LG Electronics.*LG is a registered trademark of LG Electronics, Inc.