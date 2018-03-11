Features:- 400+ icons inspired by official MIUI 9 from Xiaomi(a lot of new icons are coming soon, stay tuned!)- 10 official wallpapers of MIUI 9 and Xiaomi devices- XXHDPI icon 192x192 pixel- Dynamic calendar support- Support Muzei- Light, Dark and auto theme of User Interface- icons divided into categories with the possibility to search- Help section with FAQs- Show/Hide launcher icon from app drawer- Icon request for send email to developer with missing iconsStill in development, update will be available weekly!COMPATIBLE :- Nova Launcher- ADW EX- Action Launcher- Apex- Atom- Aviate- CM Theme Engine- Go Launcher- LG Home- Smart Launcher- Etc.