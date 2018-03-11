Flat X Oreo is an icon pack based on flat colors, minimal style and circular shapes icon ispired by Pixel and Oreo icons. The app is still in alpha, new icons will be added every weeks. Follow the project! :)Features:- 340+ inspired icons- Cloud based wallpapers- XXHDPI icon 192x192 pixel- Dynamic calendar support- Support Muzei- icons divided into categories with the possibility to search- Help section with FAQs- Show/Hide launcher icon from app drawer- Icon request for send email to developer with missing iconsStill in development, update will be available weekly!COMPATIBLE:- Nova Launcher- ADW EX- Action Launcher- Apex- Atom- Aviate- CM Theme Engine- Go Launcher- LG Home- Smart Launcher- Etc.