Welcome to download the Christmas green theme, you will have a DIY Christmas Santa lock screen, green snow contacts and winter snow desktopGreen Christmas Santa Claus theme is the theme of Android mobile phone with 3D dynamic effects, 3D weather effects, beautiful snow app icons and green floating snowflake wallpaper, address book with 3d snowy icons and winter snowy landscape. This theme is for most Android models. Install the Santa Claus theme and experience the 3D home screen so that your phone will be replaced with a brand new theme skin on Christmas Eve.New Year 2018 Christmas Themed Desktop is a brand new mobile theme, 3D weather widget and clock widget to keep your phone flowing. Free Carnival Christmas theme is designed for the user's New Year and design. Style and common software icon is consistent, a large number of wallpaper art, let you easily have a personalized phone! 2018 Christmas Theme New Year theme has a beautiful rich wallpaper, green and red lock screen patterns, personalized application icons, designed for your new year's design. Regardless of the phone brand, regardless of phone model, download and install the 2018 Christmas Santa Claus theme, so that all your Android devices full of personality, get a different gift, happy to enjoy high-speed smooth operation experience. Enjoy this Christmas with the New Year 2 festivals, I wish you a Happy New Year, Christmas Eve happy!This is your coolest and warmest app, snowflakes floating down the sky, enjoying the winter's romance, giving you a lovely pink Katy diamond on a romantic background image. The realistic Christmas scene theme will keep you gasping and you will love your new wallpaper. Cute elk sent Santa Claus mysterious Christmas gifts, I hope you have a happy holiday. This cute girl theme is the perfect choice for all romantic Katie diamond lovers. This HD theme is what you need, so do not waste your time downloading it now, completely free and share it with your friends.d d * * * * d d * * * * d d - *Green Christmas New Year theme features:- green christmas tree, falling snow lock screen theme and christmas gifts and snowflakes live wallpaper;- animated romantic winter snow wallpaper with your screen decoration;2018 New Year theme lock screen icon and Christmas Eve address book button, you can choose any!DIY Christmas snowflake wallpaper and color love Katie theme make it unique cool to protect the privacy of Android easy to protect- Red christmas hat, red wood weather widget to decorate your phone- 56 DIY wooden snowflake Christmas icons, decorate your phone, make your phone more cool, more romantic and warm.Will our launcher apply this theme. First install the launcher, does not support other launchers. You need to click "Apply" button to apply successfully. Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy Note7, Huawei P9, Huawei P8, Huawei Mate 9, Sony Xperia Z4, Sony Xperia X3) and HTC (HTC One, HTC One A9 , HTC One X9, HTC Desire 10 Pro) Launcher theme is designed to give you the feeling of friends, faster, smoother mobile and kids experiences, and more Huawei themes!d d * * * * d d * * * * d d * * Wood Tree Theme TipsGreen Christmas Eve theme is now freeThis is not an application that locks the theme or emoji keyboard themeYou just need a few steps and you can get a new cute romantic with a cute styleHow do I use this topic?Install our Launcher before installing the Christmas Santa Claus theme.- Theme Center: to provide you with HD backgrounds and live wallpaper themes.- Wallpaper Center: to provide you with a large number of high-definition background and live wallpaper, no matter what style you like, where you can find your favorite.We also have a variety of holiday themes to celebrate Halloween, Christmas and the 2018 New Year. Hope you are happy!