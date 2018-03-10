You can get Blue Diamond Bow Theme with glitter roses live wallpaper and shiny gold icons pack! Blue Diamond Bow Theme is supported on most Android devices. Install the theme for a 3D home screen and to make your phone looks sparkling and elegant! This Blue Diamond Bow Theme is a brand new theme. It is a blue diamonds theme with 3D glitter diamond bow widget and clock widget .In particularly, the Blue Diamond Bow is a free themes designed for Launcher users specially. It has transparent icon pack for people daily popular apps including dozens of unified icons and artistic wallpapers which can personalize your device easily.Features of Blue Diamond Bow Theme:Blue Diamond Bow Theme App lock protects your apps' privacyGlitter blue diamond screen lock (locker) protects your phone from intrudersStunning 3D transition effects with sparkle roses live wallpaperSmart locker and Charge Master to optimize your phone's performanceUse Blue Diamond Bow Theme DIY function to create and customize your favorite themesCompatible with all Android phone including Samsung, Sony, HTC etc.Blue Diamond Bow Theme other features:Glitter blue with diamonds wallpaperDreamy rose Applock to protect privacy3D touch screen with sparkle designSmart app drawer to sort appsBlue diamonds clock widget with sparkle lightUnique blue bowknot weather widgetFast booster to clean cache easy fastBlue Diamond Bow Theme center to change themes dailyIf you have any suggestions or requests please let us knowTo use this Free Blue Diamond Bow Theme wallpaper,You can follow these following steps:Download and install the theme;Install main Launcher;Start main Launcher, go to " Theme - Mine " to open the theme and apply it to your phone.No matter you like Blue Diamond Bow Theme or blue roses theme, you will love this glitter bow theme and bue screen lock. If you like Blue Diamond Bow Theme please rate us 5 stars to support our work. We will keep design new free themes free for you.