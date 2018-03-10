Pink Diamond Minnie theme long DescriptionThis Pink Diamond Minnie theme is designed with Pink Diamond Minnie theme wallpaper. The Pink Diamond Minnie theme also has amazingly elegant black minnie icon pack for popular apps. Pink Diamond Minnie theme will make you look so cute and black minnie pink style will make you look like an animated cartoon fan of Disney fairy tale world.This Pink Diamond Minnie theme is is perfect thing for all beautiful, cute minnie-loving persons. This high definition theme is just what you need, so don't waste your time and download it right now, completely free of charge and share it with your friends and family.Get this Pink Diamond Minnie theme now free for android phone. Pink Diamond Mickey theme gives you cute mickey feeling for young girls and children who love disney fairy tale world. Get a sweet Cute minnie valentine gift for your girl and children, and get this nice Pink Diamond Minnie theme now to get a romantic funny fantasy valentine memory.Feature of Pink Diamond Minnie themePink Diamond Minnie lock screen wallpaper with Minnie Pink background with shining diamondPink Minnie style theme with Pink Diamond Minnie wallpaperPink Diamond Minnie millionaire wallpaper to give Black Pink feeling of lovely worldSpecial Minnie Pink BLACK icons with Shining Diamondclean and boost to make your android safe guard clean and light weight launcherSort apps with one tap into specific app drawer to be smartDIY wallpaper and DIY photo in Pink theme center easy coolIt has specific folders to organize your apps for games, themes, tools, etc.3D smart screen with dynamic effect to be a featured safe launcherUnique weather widget and clock widget for android screenSwipe left to read daily news with smart local news trendWhy install a free theme for AndroidDownload one of the best launcher themes for free!Customize app icons and change all the app icons on your phone!With the visual effects, this theme for Android free has a launcher-theme wallpaper gallery!Find the latest theme launcher trend! Visit our developer page! We have Different amazing themes for Android!If you love this launcher theme, please rate and review! We've created Pink Diamond Minnie theme to be one of the best launcher theme apps! With new personalization features, Pink Diamond Minnie theme will become your favorite .How to apply Pink Diamond Minnie themeNote: Require CM Launcher to apply this Pink Diamond Minnie theme . Install CM launcher first. It does not support other launchers.Download the Pink Diamond Minnie theme, tap the INSTALL button.Download "CM Launcher" from Google Play Store. If you already have "CM Launcher" installed, please tap on the APPLY button.After "CM Launcher" is installed and applied, The Pink Diamond Minnie theme will be automatically installed on your phone.!!! Enjoy New Launcher !!!