O Plus launcher - 2018 Oreo Launcher, Android O 8

By Nice Launcher Apps |

Download
Download
O+ Launcher is Android O 8.0 Oreo launcher style, base on latest Android 8.0 O launcher, adding many useful features, O+ Launcher can run on ANY phones with Android 4.0+O+ Launcher(O Plus Launcher) make your phone brand new like 2018 Android 8.1 Oreo, and let you taste Android O/8.0 Oreo features without upgrade;O+ Launcher(O Plus Launcher) also provide many useful features to improve your phone's performance and improve your life/work efficiency.O+ Launcher features:- Android 8.0 Oreo style vertical drawer, also support horizontal drawer with recent apps section;- And if you have more than 60 apps, launcher drawer will show a A-Z sidebar to help you find app quickly.- App Drawer also support various sorting, by installed time, by frequent usage, etc.- Support many launcher themes and icon pack, you can download/install themes and icon pack from Play Store and apply them in O+ Launcher Theme Store -- Installed tab- Support appHide and appLock to keep your privacy- Support lock desktop to avoid launcher desktop being messed up by kids- Provide many useful tools, such as Torch, Battery Saver, T9 search- Booster to boost your phone by one tap, you can even perform deep boost- Many gestures support: double tap, pinch in/out, two fingers gesture- Unread notifier/counter for unread sms, miss call, email and other apps- Many options: such as launcher grid size, label color, folder style, etc.- Various cool launcher desktop transition effect- Many other launcher features... just explore!Notice:- O+ Launcher is not official Android O/8.0 Oreo launcher, O+ Launcher is just base on latest Android O/8.0 Oreo launcher, adding many useful, cool features- Android is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.- Oreo is a registered trademark of NabiscoIf you like O+ Launcher(Android O 8.0 2018 Oreo launcher style), please rate us and help to spread the word, thanks a lot
LicenseFree
Version2.6
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All