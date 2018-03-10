O+ Launcher is Android O 8.0 Oreo launcher style, base on latest Android 8.0 O launcher, adding many useful features, O+ Launcher can run on ANY phones with Android 4.0+O+ Launcher(O Plus Launcher) make your phone brand new like 2018 Android 8.1 Oreo, and let you taste Android O/8.0 Oreo features without upgrade;O+ Launcher(O Plus Launcher) also provide many useful features to improve your phone's performance and improve your life/work efficiency.O+ Launcher features:- Android 8.0 Oreo style vertical drawer, also support horizontal drawer with recent apps section;- And if you have more than 60 apps, launcher drawer will show a A-Z sidebar to help you find app quickly.- App Drawer also support various sorting, by installed time, by frequent usage, etc.- Support many launcher themes and icon pack, you can download/install themes and icon pack from Play Store and apply them in O+ Launcher Theme Store -- Installed tab- Support appHide and appLock to keep your privacy- Support lock desktop to avoid launcher desktop being messed up by kids- Provide many useful tools, such as Torch, Battery Saver, T9 search- Booster to boost your phone by one tap, you can even perform deep boost- Many gestures support: double tap, pinch in/out, two fingers gesture- Unread notifier/counter for unread sms, miss call, email and other apps- Many options: such as launcher grid size, label color, folder style, etc.- Various cool launcher desktop transition effect- Many other launcher features... just explore!Notice:- O+ Launcher is not official Android O/8.0 Oreo launcher, O+ Launcher is just base on latest Android O/8.0 Oreo launcher, adding many useful, cool features- Android is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.- Oreo is a registered trademark of NabiscoIf you like O+ Launcher(Android O 8.0 2018 Oreo launcher style), please rate us and help to spread the word, thanks a lot