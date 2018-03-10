Nice Launcher

Nice launcher is a NICE launcher with many nice features, base on 2018 Android native launcher experience, make your phone look brand new; Nice launcher also improve your phone's performance, improve your productivity with many handy tools.Just try this 2018 NICE Launcher, you will like it!Nice Launcher main features:- 8000+ launcher themes, third-party icon pack support- Launcher apps Drawer that can be sorted by installed time, by alphabet, by mostly used, etc.- Launcher apps Drawer with horizontal, vertical, list- Launcher all apps Drawer with a-z quick locator- Hide app: hide unused app or lock hidden app- Lock app: app lock for privacy- Gestures: Pinch in/our, Swipe up/down, Double tap, two fingers gesture, etc.- Unread notifier for SMS, Email, and other apps- Useful handy tools: Booster, Cleaner, Battery Saver, Torch, T9 search- Build-in circle/round launcher icon pack- Handy side panel with favorite tools, favorite apps, memory booster- Multi dock pages support- Many cool launcher desktop transition effect- Adjust launcher app icon size, grid size, label color, drawer color, folder style, etc.- 10 search widget style for your choice- Private folder, it is unique feature in play store launcher products- Notification toolbar for your quick accessAndroid is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.If you love Nice Launcher, please rate us and help to spread the word, thanks a lot!
