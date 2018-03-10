KK launcher(King of Launcher) is a multi style launcher, with many enhanced features, it may be the most powerful launcher in Google Play store, king of launcher.All features are FREE to use, get and try KK launcher, it will bring value to you !KK Launcher features:- Built-in Android O 8.0 theme, Galaxy S8 theme, i OS11 theme, Square theme, Teardrop theme, you may choose what you like.- 2000+ other free beautiful themes and icon packs- Many online free and cool wallpapers- Native latest Android O 8.0 style, modern and cool- 4 Drawer style: Vertical, Vertical with category, Horizontal and List style- All apps sorting by alphabet, by installed time, by mostly used or by customized sorting- Drawer color support Light, Dark, Transparent, Blur wallpaper or custom color- Hide App to make clean and tidy- Lock App to protect privacy- Lock Desktop to avoid kids mess up your desktop- Booster help to boost your phone with one click- Cleaner and App Manager help manage storage- Battery Saver help to reduce charging times- Many gestures support: swipe up/down, Pinch in/out, double tap, two fingers gestures- Many options to set grid size, icon size, search bar, font- Many amazing transition effect: Zoom in/out, Cube, Stack, Wave, Windmill etc- Notifier/Unread counter for unread SMS, missed call, email etc- Handy tools box: Torch, T9 search, Switch, Turn off screen etc- Weather info widget, photo frame widget, clock widget etc- Many more... explore when you using KK launcher(King of Launcher)Android is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.We hope KK launcher(King of Launcher) will bring values to you, Please rate us if your like, your comments will encourage us to make KK launcher the most powerful launcher and the best launcher, thanks