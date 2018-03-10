Military Watch Face

Cool military watch face designed for army style watches. Works well on round & square watch face.Designed for hundreds of colors. Now you can customize your watch face according to your needs. Android Wear 2.0 supportFeaturesClassic DesignClean and simple lookHour, Minute, Date - month and year displayBattery IndicatorSupports ambient and normal modesDesigned for quick glancesCertain to give a Wow Effect!Ranger Style designCustomizable ColorsInteractive watchfaceTap watchface to change colorsTap watchface to change 12/24 hour modesMilitary watch face has hundreds of color options to choose from. Buy Military Watch face now!Watch face Military for: Moto 360 ( moto360 ), LG G Watch R ( lgwr ), LG G Watch ( lgwg ),Samsung Gear Live, Asus ZenWatch ( zenwatch ), LG Watch Urbane.Best for Tag Heuer watch faceInstallation/Common Synchronization problem & Solution::If the Application does not appear on your watch please do the following:- uninstall the face- disconnect watch from phone- restart watch- connect watch and phone again- install Military Watch Face once againWatch face takes some time to sync with for android wear .In case of any problems, instead please contact us on: koherent.apps@gmail.comGive us maximum 24 hours to solve your problem and be a completely satisfied user of your newly acquired app.Follow us on :Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/koherentwatchface/Google Plus : https://plus.google.com/100976746671936632522Checkout some of our free watch faces for Moto360 and other smartwatch as well on the developer page. .
