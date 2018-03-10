Celebrate christmas with our new watchface. Replace your watchface with our new watch face perfect for Christmas. Santa is coming very soon. Get yourself a lovely xmas gift. Designed for round and square watches. Xmas countdown runs on watchface . New Year Watchface coming now...Features:Watchface countdown for ChristmasMore christmas themed watch facesDays till ChristmasBeautiful watch faceWorks in ambient mode12hr/24hr Date FormatCountdown for christmas 2015Merry Christmas on 25th December .Daydate VisibilityApplicable Android Wear device- Square and Round Watches- Moto360- Moto360 2015- Moto360 2 and Gen- Huawei watch- LG G Watch- LG G watch R- LG watch Urbane- Sony Smartwatch 3- ASUS zenwatch- Samsung Gear LiveWorks well on round & square watch faceInstallation/Common Synchronization problem & Solution::If the Application does not appear on your watch please do the following:- uninstall the face- disconnect watch from phone- restart watch- connect watch and phone again- install Christmas Watch Face once againAndroid Wear App takes some time to sync all watch faces.In case of any problems, instead please contact us on: koherent.apps@gmail.comGive us maximum 24 hours to solve your problem and be a completely satisfied user of your newly acquired app.