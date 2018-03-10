The unique features of the app are:- Take Selfie and set it directly on your Watch face- Choose your favorite photos from your Phone Gallery, Dropbox, Google Photos or other applications- You can add any number of images to your collection- Following Customization and Filters can be easily applied to any image"Enhance""Effects""Frames""Stickers""Crop""Adjust""Sharpness""Focus""Vignette""Transform""Splash""Draw""Text""Meme""Blemish""Blur""Redeye""Whiten"- Analog and Digital dials available- Dynamically change the dial color based on the Image background. "Truly Fantastic "!- Over 20 Digital fonts available- Digital Fonts can be set on Top, Center or at Bottom of the Watch dial- For smartwatches with in-built speakers, the watch can speak out the time on double tap.- Feature to announce time every hour